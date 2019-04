× Morgan County deputies arrest Hartselle man on rape charge

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hartselle man and charged him with rape on Sunday.

Deputies said they took Thomas Verbosh, 57 of Hartselle, into custody Sunday afternoon at a home on Highway 36 East in Hartselle.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

This was the second arrest the agency made Sunday on rape charges, and deputies have not said if these two cases are connected.