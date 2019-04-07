Morgan County deputies arrest Danville man for drug possession

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested a Danville man for drug possession Sunday morning.

The Morgan County Sherrif’s Office said deputies found a suspicious vehicle while checking on Milton’s One Stop along Highway 36 in Somerville.

Authorities said they searched the vehicle, which William Lester Osborn, 51, of Danville, was driving. Investigators said they found narcotics, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Osborn was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. His bond is pending.