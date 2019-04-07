× “Get your last jump with us” — Shakalaka in Huntsville closes Sunday after four years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After nearly five years in Huntsville, the area’s first trampoline arena is closing.

Shakalaka posted to their Facebook page that Sunday, April 7 would be their last day of operation. The 26,000-square-foot indoor trampoline park in the Huntsville West Shopping Center opened in July 2014.

In the post, the community was encouraged to go to Shakalaka and get their last jump in.