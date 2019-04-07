Experience the magic of Narnia in James Clemens High School’s spring show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Magic, mystery, and a talking lion are just some of what's in store for you in James Clemens High School's spring performance.

This spring, join James Clemens Theatre as they take you on a journey behind the doors of an old wardrobe which hides the magical land of Narnia. This beautiful play recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who wander through an old wardrobe into an exciting, never-to-be-forgotten adventure. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is the story of love, faith, and courage and the triumph of good over evil - only if we are willing to open the door.

The performances are at James Clemens High School on April 11-13 at 7 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on the 13th.

Click here to buy tickets.