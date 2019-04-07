× Celebrity waiters team up to benefit Athens Relay for Life

ATHENS, Ala. – A new twist is coming to the Athens Relay for Life Celebrity Waiters event.

For the first time, celebrity waiters will be pairing up to see who can raise the most tip money at the annual event.

The event will be at the Applebee’s in Athens on April 9 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The City of Athens said the teams include:

Team Spirit – East Limestone Band Director Jennifer “Miss Sam” Janzen and Athens High Football Coach Cody Gross

Political Power Team – Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Athens City Councilman Frank Travis

First Responders Team – Athens Firefighter Jordan Pugh and Athens Police Officer Michael Stainbrook

In a news release, Janzen said Athens and East Limestone may compete on the field, but they come together for good causes.

“I hate cancer. I hate it with every ounce of my soul,” she said. “I will team up with anyone and everyone if it means we can help in the fight against it.”

“I’ll even team up with an Athens High football coach and politicians,” she laughed.

In a news release, Marks explained how the event can be both lighthearted and serious at the same time.

“We like to joke and poke fun at each other over who can be the most popular as a Celebrity Waiter and bring in the most money, but at the end of the day, we are all putting in 100 percent effort for this fight,” he said.

The First Responders Team got the word out early for the event, creating a flyer to encourage diners to support them with tips. They’ve also announced their costumes for the night – Stainbrook will use all his skills to “protect and serve” as Black Panther, while Pugh will be in part of his fire gear.

The American Cancer Society is currently funding 12 cancer research grants at UAB and the University of Alabama, worth more than $6 million.

If you can’t make it to the event and still want to donate, the City of Athens will be accepting tax-deductible donations by mail. Donations can be sent to City of Athens Relay, c/o Holly Hollman, P.O. Box 1089, Athens, AL 35612. Checks should be made out to City of Athens Relay and include the team you want to credit with the donation.