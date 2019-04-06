Women’s Economic Development Council spotlights author and new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Women's Economic Development Council exists to champion women as leaders in business and in the community, and they are spotlighting Mary Laura Philpott and her new book "I Miss You When I Blink."

There are two events you can attend with the author.

The leadership training and meeting is April 11 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Jackson Center. A buffet lunch will be provided. The event is open to the public, but they ask you to register online.

There is also a meet and greet with the author Thursday, April 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the AC Hotel in Huntsville. The event is free and open to the public. They ask that you register beforehand.

Mary Laura Philpott writes essays that examine the overlap of the absurd and the profound in everyday life. Her writing has been featured in print or online by "The New York Times," "The Washington Post," "The Los Angeles Times," "McSweeney's", "The Paris Review," and other publications. She’s the founding editor of "Musing," the online magazine of Parnassus Books, as well as an Emmy-winning co-host of the show "A Word on Words" on Nashville Public Television. She also wrote and illustrated the humor book Penguins with People Problems, a quirky look at the embarrassments of being human. Mary Laura lives in Nashville with her family.