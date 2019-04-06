What To Expect: Two Rounds of Storms Possible This Weekend

We have two rounds of showers and storms possible this weekend, but neither is likely to have a major impact on your weekend plans. The overall forecast for both Saturday and Sunday looks quite similar: warm and breezy in the afternoon, with heavy storms moving in late in the evening. Both Saturday night and Sunday night hold a slim chance of storms becoming severe, but the threat of severe storms will be limited in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Round One, Saturday Night: Much of Saturday will be totally dry, and very nice! Highs rise into the 70s Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

The timeline for Saturday’s chance of storms runs from 9PM-3AM. Storms move in to the Shoals from 9PM-11PM, cross over I-65 from 11PM-1AM, then move over Northeast Alabama from 1AM-3AM.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps the Tennessee Valley under a MARGINAL risk of severe storms, which could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail. Marginal means that isolated severe storms are possible, but would likely be limited in intensity of duration. In other words, you can go about your evening as planned as long as you have a way to receive alerts (such as Live Alert 19 or a NOAA Weather Radio).

Round Two, Sunday Night: Sunday holds a slightly better chance of a few isolated storms developing in the heating of the afternoon, although most of us will get through the daylight hours dry.

While a few isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, the main chance of storms will once again come late in the evening. From 10PM Sunday night through Monday morning showers and storms will be moving through the Tennessee Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps a low-end risk of severe storms on both Sunday evening and through the day on Monday. There is a potentially limiting factor to storms Sunday and Monday though; if a large complex of storms develops along the Gulf Coast, it would cut off North Alabama from the best instability and knock down our risk of severe storms.

Be aware of the risk of storms Sunday night through Monday, and as always keep your alerts through Live Alert 19 turned on so you’ll know as soon as storms approach your area.