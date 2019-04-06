Tennessee mother finds passion for art through misdiagnoses

WTVF

) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WTVF ) — Most of us feel that somewhere deep down, there’s an artist inside of us, waiting to be discovered. Well, there’s one local artist, who’s discovering that despite some life-changing odds, she’s the real deal.Chelsey Tucker is a young wife, mother and artist, but you’d be hard pressed to find a young woman, with more daunting challenges.

“My husband and I have been married for nearly 12 years, we have five beautiful babies, and over the last ten years, I would say as far as my health, it’s been a roller coaster,” Tucker said.

More than 10 years ago, Chelsey was misdiagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

I will lose my vision every now and then sometimes I lose my ability to walk, or function of my arms, and it wasn’t until this year, in February, that the diagnosis was removed for MS and something called Neuro Myelitis Optica was diagnosed,” she said.

“We had three children at the time, and I just remember telling my husband, I didn’t take the time to study their faces long enough. I didn’t take the time to see uh, I’m sorry, I didn’t take the time to see what their eyes looked like, I didn’t take enough time, I didn’t feel like I had enough time.”

Yet, that’s when she discovered her talent and passion for art.

“The story behind these is that when I got home from my hospital stay, after I lost my eyesight, I didn’t know if I could paint. But I wanted to try.”

Soon, she had turned out several beautiful paintings. She’ll be sharing her gift with others when her works are displayed at the O’Gallery on Clinton Street.

“She could have more reasons to be whining and be angry or you know, just looking for to blame somebody, but instead, she said, this is my life, and I’m making best out of it,” said Olga Alexeeva.

But if you ask Chelsey, she’ll tell you the best part of her life is her family – the five children she and her husband first fostered, and now adopted.

“If my kids know, what it’s like to love another person, and love them well, that’s my biggest accomplishment. I think with art, I want them to know that anything is possible,” Tucker said.