Morgan County deputies arrest man after short standoff

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies found themselves in a brief standoff when trying to arrest a Danville man on warrants, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies said they went to a home on Holladay Road in Danville to arrest Mathew Kevin Johnson, 35, on a felony warrant. When they arrived, they said Johnson had barricaded himself in a back bedroom of the home.

Johnson’s parents were moved out of the home while deputies spoke with Johnson, they said, and he eventually surrendered without further incident.

Johnson was booked into the Morgan County Jail on two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant. He was being held without bond.