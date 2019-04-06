× Manned space flight consultant Mike Rudolphi talks Vice President Pence’s moon challenge

It’s been nearly two weeks since Vice President Mike Pence visited Huntsville and challenged the nation to put Americans on the moon within five years, put a spaceship in moon orbit, and maybe even make it to Mars in the 2030s.

Manned space flight consultant Mike Rudolphi is back to talk about Pence’s challenge and said speeding up development on the Space Launch System seems unwise.

“It doesn’t make sense to take the program and shortcut the program, and what needs to be done to prove that we’ve got a good solid system and a good solid rocket – to artificially set a date in 2020 to do that, meeting 2020 is not a critical element to that. We’ve got to get it done fairly soon and I think it’s reasonable to think that can happen in the early 2021 time frame, but I don’t see any particular reason why it has to be done in 2020.”

Watch our full interview with Mike Rudolphi below: