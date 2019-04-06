Give back while enjoying crawfish and live music at “Claws for a Cause”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Crawfish, beer, and music are on the menu for Huntsville Hospital Foundation's "Claws for a Cause" event. They are raising money for a new diaper patient assistance program.

The third annual "Claws for a Cause" event is Saturday, April 13 from noon - 3 p.m. at S.R. Butler Green at Campus No. 805.

The event is fun and casual.

Proceeds will help launch a new Diaper Assistance Program at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The Diaper Assistance Program will benefit low-income patient families in need of immediate assistance with diapers.

Tickets are $25 each and include entry and food ($5 for ages 6 to 12). Children 5 and under eat free. The event is rain or shine.

Their 2018 event raised a record $15,000 for the Huntsville Hospital Neurological ICU, providing new cardiac chairs and communication boards for the unit.