'Energy Greenway' Opens at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To kick off Earth Month the U.S. Space and Rocket Center opened a trail that will allow people who use it to learn about renewable energy.

This Greenway has been in the works for a while now, but Ruchi Singhal, the Board Chair and Founder of Nexus Energy Center says now that it’s finally open she’s glad it’s been sponsored and is free to the public.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years now,” Singhal said. “Dr. Barnhart and I are very close and we’ve been discussing plans for how to take this Greenway to the next level. And then just recently we were able to secure some sponsors and really get the Space and Rocket Center staff to help us.”

Now people can walk or run on the .4 mile gravel way and they’ll pass signs along the way that encourage people to choose more sustainable, “greener” ways of living.

Singhal says pets are welcome to join you in your walk, but they ask that you clean up after them when needed. Pets must be on a leash at all times.

The Greenway is located at the entrance of the Aviation Challenge and ends behind the RV Park at the U.S. Rocket Center.

You can follow this map here: