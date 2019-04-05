Volunteers help with Saturn V rocket restoration project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The restoration of the Saturn V rocket got a huge boost on Friday. More than a hundred volunteers from a Huntsville company spent the morning doing their part to spruce up the rocket.

"This is our Statue of Liberty. This is our Golden Gate Bridge for Huntsville," said U.S. Space and Rocket Center CEO and Executive Director, Deborah Barnhart.

The iconic structure is getting a much-needed upgrade.

"Today, PPG and Boeing have brought together, through the PPG Colorful Communities Program, a workday to paint other things at the Rocket Center as well as the Saturn V," said Barnhart.

Community leaders say this is a big deal for everyone. "PPG is located in district three and with our workforce there this is exciting for us," said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

PPG has been part of the Saturn V mission for many years. "Part of our division actually developed and supplied coding for the Saturn V, 50 years ago," said PPG plant manager Tom Meyer. "We were part of it from the start and were glad to be a part of it at this point in time."

More than a million people are expected to make the trip to Huntsville this year to see the rocket.

"We want to put our best foot forward because when we work together it raises all ships in our community," said Barnhart.

With the community's efforts, this rocket will look like it's ready for take-off.

You can still be a part of history and paint a piece of the rocket. If you donate $1,000 toward rocket restoration through June, you can help paint the bottom portion of the Saturn V.