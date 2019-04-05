× Town Creek man charged with rape, stalking in harassment investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Town Creek has been charged with multiple counts in connection with an online stalking and harassment investigation.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Mathew Pullum, 33, with first-degree rape, second-degree stalking, and three counts of harassment.

Investigators say they were looking into claims of stalking through social media sites and harassment through electronic means and the other charges presented themselves during the investigation.

Pullam had been out on bond from a previous drug arrest when authorities took him into custody. Pullam is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $65,900 bond.