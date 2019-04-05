The Compassion Experience demonstrates what life is like for children living in extreme poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- A new experience hopes to offer a different perspective to people in the Tennessee Valley.

The Compassion Experience is a traveling trailer, and is an interactive way to help people understand the struggles of poverty-stricken children in developing countries.

"Especially in the United States sometimes we live in a bubble," said Lindsay Lane Baptist Church's youth pastor, Alan Ostrzycki.

Visitors are given a headset and walk through an audio-guided journey featuring replicas of the homes of real children who have grown up in extreme poverty, like Shamim, a young girl from Uganda, and Carlos, a boy from Guatemala.

"You just get a window, a peep hole into what these students lives are like across the world," Ostrzycki said. "This is her everyday life. Compare that to our subdivisions and cul de sacs. You get an opportunity to see what health care looks like in that area, these students are blessed to even have that through what Compassion is able to provide."

At the end of the experience, visitors are given the opportunity to consider sponsoring a child much like the one they just learned so much about.

The Compassion Experience will be at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church at 1300 Lindsay Lane, Athens, AL 35613.

WHEN:

THU Apr 4 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

FRI Apr 5 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

SAT Apr 6 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

The experience is free and family friendly.