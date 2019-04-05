Police: Arizona mom finds 21-month old stiff, beaten and bruised

A mother came home to find her 21-month old son stiff, beaten and bruised after being left in the care of a babysitter, according to court documents obtained by ABC15.

Phoenix police report that Tuesday morning, the child’s mother went to work, leaving 29-year-old Andrew Christopher Plummer in charge of her three children.

When she returned home that evening, she reportedly found the 21-month-old victim sleeping on top of his sibling. She told the sibling to put the toddler to bed.

Several hours later, she went to check on the victim and she found him “stiff and bruised on the left side of his face.” His eyes were bruised and swollen, according to court documents.

The mother confronted Plummer, who denied hurting the child and left the home.

The victim was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where doctors say he suffered from two broken lower leg bones, brain bruising and swelling, and bruising to his arms, legs, and face.

Police interviewed the victim’s siblings who reportedly told police that they saw Plummer strike the child. One witness also said the victim “was breathing weird.”

Plummer, who stands 6-foot 4-inches and weighs about 240 pounds, was arrested for child abuse early the next morning at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.