Meatball eating contest gives money to cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Several University of Alabama at Huntsville fraternity men went head-to-head in a meatball eating contest to compete in winning money toward a charity.

This first-ever event held by Tellini's Italiano is called "Meatballs for a Cause." The rules: they had five minutes to eat as many giant meatballs as possible.

All of the men ate between ten and twelve total. The winner, a brother from Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, ate a total of twelve.

"I was insane," says the winner, Addison Reed. "I was going as fast as I could, started getting a little nervous. I was looking around. Everybody was going so fast but I just started thinking about the wonderful cause this money was going to go toward which is cancer research. So I started eating as fast as I could and I made it! I won by one meatball and it was incredible."

ATO plans to use the $500 to go toward the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation.

Reed says the chapter lost a brother a few years ago from Leukemia and started raising money in his honor.

Donations were also accepted in conjunction with Two Men and a Truck's annual “Movers for Mom's” donation drive. All the items will be donated to Owen's House for Women.