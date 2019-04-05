Massage balls sold at Target recalled due to burn hazard

Vivitar recalls hot/cold massage balls due to burn hazards.

The massage balls are teal, light pink, or lavender and come in a package of two balls, one smooth ball and one with raised bumps.

These products were sold nationwide and exclusively at Target from December 2018 through February 2019 for about $5.

The firm received 84 reports of massage balls bursting and leaking during microwaving. There have been 17 reports of burns to various parts of the body.

The name “Vivitar,” model number, date code, and UPC can be found on the bottom of the product packaging. The date code can be found on the smooth ball.

Model Number:

F19-MB-TL

F19-MB-LP

F19-MB-LV

Date Code:

MID# 1940918

MID# 1940918

MID# 1940918

UPC:

681066474037

681066305645

681066182475

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the massage balls and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.