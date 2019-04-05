× Man extradited from Louisiana for Madison County murder charge

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been extradited from Louisiana in connection with a murder investigation in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Singletree Drive in Hazel Green for a shooting incident on February 5. Authorities say Grant Binford, 35, was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.

Investigators say probable cause led them to believe Gregory Renee Harris, 35, was their primary suspect. Harris was arrested in Bernard Parish, La. and extradited back to Madison County on April 5.

Harris has been charged with murder and is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.