Man accused of killing Mobile officer pleads guilty to gun charge

Posted 6:33 am, April 5, 2019, by

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man accused of killing an Alabama police officer has pleaded guilty in a federal case to possessing a stolen gun.

News outlets cite court documents in Wednesday reports as saying that Marco Perez entered a blind guilty plea last month over the federal firearm charge.

The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty in state court in February to a capital murder charge in the January shooting of Mobile police officer Sean Tuder. City Public Safety director James Barber has said that Tuder was killed with a stolen gun.

Perez will be sentenced on the gun charge in June and could be ordered to serve a maximum of ten years in prison. The murder case has been sent to a grand jury.

It’s unclear if Perez has a lawyer who could comment for him.

