LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Participants and volunteers were all smiles at the Limestone County Special Olympics held at Athens High School on Friday.

The yearly event allows athletes to show off their skills and abilities.

"This event is set aside every year so our athletes feel truly special. It's one day that we all focus on them and their abilities," says Terra Hill.

The Special Olympics host all track and field events including walking and running events, wheelchair events, assisted walks, shot put, mini javelin, softball throws, tennis, and more.

Terra Hill with Athens City Schools Special Olympics says everyone who participates leaves blessed.

"This day ranks right up with Christmas Day for me. It is truly special and its something we prepare for, and plan for, and look forward to every year," says Hill.

Organizers say the athletes train for this day all year and it's their opportunity to shine. Athletes have to participate in their local Special Olympics to qualify for state competition happening in May.