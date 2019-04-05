× Lanterns to light up the sky at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Don’t miss thousands of lanterns illuminating the night at Big Spring Park.

The Water Lantern Festival is coming to Huntsville on April 13th. This family-friendly magical event will have food, games, activities, vendors, and music.

Each adult ticket purchase provides entry to the festival, a floating lantern, commemorative drawstring bad, marker, and wristband.

Participants are encouraged to personalize their lantern with letters of love, hope, and dreams.

The ticket price also covers the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns from the water following the event as well as cleaning up any trash.

Event Schedule:

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open.

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Enjoy Food Trucks, music, and fun.

7:30 a.m. – Design your lantern.

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Lantern launch.

10:30p.m. – Event ends.

For more details, or to purchase tickets for this amazing event visit the Water Lantern Festival website.

The Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you’ll cherish for a lifetime, according to organizers.

Water Lantern Festival was Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY.