Ironing Out Rain Chances This Weekend – Severe Storms Possible?

The weekend is here and so many outdoor activities are going on including the Bloomin’ Festival in Cullman Saturday and Sunday. First, the rain exits today. The Tennessee Valley saw an average of 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain Thursday. It will be a soggy start to Friday, but drier air takes over from the late morning through the afternoon. The water vapor image shows plenty of dry air (orange) poised to move in! Look for a nice afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s for your Friday!

Good luck to the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 5:09pm CT Saturday evening. If you are going to the game, make sure you have your Live Alert 19 app with your location turned on. There will be showers in Minnesota going into the stadium Saturday. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it on WHNT News 19 Saturday!

If you have plans this weekend outside, don’t cancel them. Showers on Saturday will be widely scattered. In other words, some of us get wet while others won’t see a thing. Highs Saturday reach the middle 70s with only a 30% risk of a shower. The futurecast shows clouds Saturday afternoon. A shower is possible at anytime, but don’t look for anything too heavy or long-lasting to start the weekend.

Sunday’s forecast is a little tricky. We could see a dry start and a wetter finish to the day. Afternoon and evening storms are more likely to impact us. The Storm Prediction Center has a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe weather for most of Tennessee Valley for late Sunday lasting into Monday. This could be an afternoon/evening into the overnight scenario for us. There are some questions on the timing and intensity of these storms on Sunday. I would expect a greater chance of rain later in the day at this time.

Once that system moves by, the midweek forecast looks quiet for the Tennessee Valley.