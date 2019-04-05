Hunt’s Tomato Paste recalled over possible mold presence

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six-ounce cans, according to the FDA.

After the canning process, the final product could have been damaged after the canning process which created the potential for mold, according to the company.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S.

Product recalled:

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Case Batch/Lot Code Item Batch/Lot Code Best By Date HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z 00-0-27000-38809-9 00-0-27000-38807-5 5291902510 2105902510 OCT 16

2020

Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com .

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.