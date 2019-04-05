× Hall of Fame coach Danny Petty to retire after winning 3 state titles, 776 games

MADISON, Ala. – Hall of Fame basketball coach Danny Petty has been in the business of Tennessee Valley basketball for 47 years, and Thursday night at the James Clemens High School boys basketball banquet, he announced he was planning to retire.

“He’s been in Huntsville City Schools and was very successful there, and in Madison County Schools, and Madison Academy, and then Madison City Schools,” recalled Madison City Schools superintendent Robby Parker.

Petty won 776 games and three state championships throughout his coaching days.

He’s bounced around several north Alabama and Tennessee school systems but has been at James Clemens High School for the past five basketball seasons.

“Coach Petty went from coaching at Bob Jones to being the boys basketball coach at James Clemens and he’s had tremendous success there,” Parker said.

Petty told our news partner at AL.com that he plans to use retirement as a time to travel, continue playing in the National Senior Games, and get in shape.

“He’s been a wonderful role model for thousands of students,” Parker said. “He is a gem. We are not glad he’s retiring, but I’m proud for him.”

James Clemens High School is hosting a retirement party for Coach Petty on Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to honor his basketball coaching career is welcome to attend.