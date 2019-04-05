Decatur homicide victim’s family thankful for justice after suspects charged with capital murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Decatur Police have charged Zachary Williams and Ulysses Wilkerson with capital murder for the killing of Michael Irvin Jr. in his home in February.

Michael Irvin Jr's family says they can now have peace, knowing the suspects are behind bars.

"You have to really be a monstrous person to walk into someone's home at night while they're attending to their children and take their life," says Michael's sister Whitney Davenport.

Both Williams and Wilkerson have previous run-ins with the law. Court records show William's charges range from robbery to assault and Wilkerson's include drug possession and robbery.

"I feel like a burden has been lifted off of me," says Michael's mother Georgia Irvin. Irvin's family members say that while they have peace now that suspects are in custody, nothing will ever bring Michael back.

"He was our special person and they took him for us," says Davenport.

As they await trial they are learning how to live without their loved one. "That morning they stopped him in his tracks and here we are picking up the pieces," says Davenport.

Davenport says she is grateful for the Decatur Police Departments hard work in serving justice. "It's going to be a long road for us to eventually get justice and get a conviction but its coming. It's coming."

Williams and Wilkerson are being held in the Morgan County jail without bond.