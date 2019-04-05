× CPSC, Fisher-Price warn parents of baby product’s death danger

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents about the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play after reports of infants rolling over and dying in the seat.

The CPSC said there have been 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Play since 2015.

The infants rolled from their backs to their stomach or side while unrestrained, according to the CPSC.

The commission is recommending parents stop using the seat by the time children reach the age of 3 months, which is when they typically start rolling over. They also said infants who are showing rollover capabilities should not be placed in the seat.

Fisher-Price warns buyers to stop using it when infants can roll over, the commission said, but the deaths indicate some people are still using it without the restraint once their children are capable of rolling over.