Community doubles ‘Race for the Rest of Us’ fundraising goal for family of soldier killed in action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- April 5th is designated as Gold Star Spouse Day. It's a day to honor the spouses and families of military members that have lost their lives.

Lori Woeber's husband, Chief Warrant Office Brian Woeber, passed away in a helicopter training accident off the coast of Hawaii in August 2017.

"Every day of my life he made me laugh," his wife, Lori Woeber, remembers. "And he gave the best hugs."

Lori and her three sons are now making north Alabama their home. And this year on St. Patrick's Day weekend, Canvas and the Mojo Radio Show hosted a fundraising 0.5k to support this special family.

Friday afternoon, the community came together again at Canvas to unveil the amount of money that was raised.

The original goal was $10,000 but our community doubled that.

"I am so sorry we did not make the goal because we went way over it," announced Canvas' Erin Bloxham Curtis.

$20,000 will go toward assisting Lori and her sons in moving forward. But of course, to them, this experience is about so much more.

"The amazingly kind people," Lori said. "So many people expressing love and concern for our family."