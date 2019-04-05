3 people killed, 2 officers hurt in standoff at Georgia home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a standoff that began when two officers were shot and wounded has ended with a 16-year-old boy and a pregnant woman killed by a gunman who then killed himself.

Henry County police tell news outlets two officers responding to a domestic disturbance Thursday morning were shot and wounded by the gunman, who then barricaded himself inside the home in McDonough, which is outside of Atlanta. A standoff ensued and lasted until early Friday.

Police Capt. Joey Smith says the officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and he doesn’t believe they shot the man.

