2019 hurricane names announced, two 2018 names retired

The 2019 hurricane season will be here before we know it – It starts June 1 and runs through the end of November.

As the season approaches, the World Meteorological Organization recently announced the 2019 list of hurricane names:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Ola

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

If all 21 names on the list are exhausted, subsequent storms will use names from the Greek alphabet.

Simultaneously, the WMO also retired Florence and Michael from the naming list.

Florence broke several records when it impacted the Carolina coast in September 2018.

The National Weather Service in Newport, North Carolina said storm surges were as high as 9 to 13 feet, rainfall ranged from 20 to 30 inches, and the highest recorded wind speed was 106 mph.

Michael left catastrophic damage in the Florida Panhandle.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida said storms surges ranged from 9 to 14 feet, a maximum 6.84 inches of rain fell, and a wind gust of 139 mph was measured at Tyndall Air Force Base before the sensor failed.