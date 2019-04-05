× 2018 state auditor candidate arrested for tampering with law enforcement records

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A former candidate for state auditor is facing felony charges for looking up law enforcement records on two of his opponents in the 2018 Republican primary.

Elliott Owen Lipinsky, 32, is facing two counts of computer tampering and one count of attempted computer tampering, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Lipinsky, a former prosecutor in Wilcox County, is accused of using the state’s Law Enforcement Tactical System to try and look up confidential information on current state auditor Jim Ziegler. Lipinsky also used the system to look up information on a co-worker and on Stanley Cooke, another candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2018 election.

Lipinsky turned himself in Wednesday and was released on bond, according to Marshall’s office.