× U.S. Rep. Aderholt wants to raise age for buying tobacco to 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt introduced a bill in Congress Thursday that would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products to 21.

The bill from Aderholt (R-4th District), which is called the Stopping Consumption of Tobacco by Teens Act, also would require more age verification for the online sale of vaping products.

“In 1984, Congress raised the national minimum drinking age to 21 after realizing the dangers of teenagers having easy access to alcohol,” Aderholt said in a news release. “Smoking is just as much of a danger to health and life as drinking, and even more so to those who are still young and impressionable.”

The bill would require online vendors to get the full name, birth date and address of a person before confirming a purchase of vaping products. A person over the age of 21 would be required to sign for the package once it arrives.

The bill is co-sponsored by Congressman Juan Vargas (D-California).