Two men charged with capital murder in Decatur shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have charged two men with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting in February.

Police say Michael Irvin Jr. was found dead from multiple gunshots in his home on Marion Street on February 25.

Investigators say they identified Ulysses Wilkerson and Zachary Williams as suspects in the case.

Detectives arrested and charged Wilkerson and Williams with capital murder on Thursday, April 4.

Both Wilkerson and Williams are being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

ARRESTS MADE – 4/4 : During the investigation, detectives identified Ulysses Wilkerson (L) and Zachary Williams (R) as suspects. Today, detectives arrested and charged Wilkerson and Williams with capital murder. "The defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.” pic.twitter.com/dcHPkfskRe — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) April 5, 2019