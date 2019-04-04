Merrimack Hall performers ‘Shoot for the Moon’ in upcoming Spring Concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Merrimack Hall is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing in a musical way.

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center presents the adults in their Happy Days Program in a Spring Concert entitled, ‘Shoot for the Moon’. The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 12th at 6:00 p.m. at Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center located at 3320 Triana Boulevard.

The goal of this concert is to honor the community’s historic contributions to space exploration. Performers with intellectual and physical disabilities will sing a wide variety of songs with the theme of outer space, rockets, and the historic lunar landing accompanied by a four-piece professional band.

The concert is 45-minutes and free of charge. No reservations are required and the audience is invited to join the performers for refreshments following the concert.

The concert features over 50 singers and musicians with disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy and others. Shoot for the Moon is an inclusive celebration of the momentous achievements of Madison County’s scientific community.

Merrimack Hall hopes to raise $10,000 through this crowdfunding campaign. To donate to Shoot for the Moon, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/merrimackhall.

For more information on this event, please contact Andrew Skinner at 256/534-6455 or askinner@merrimackhall.com.