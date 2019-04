× Lauderdale County authorities in standoff

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Lauderdale County authorities found themselves in a standoff with a man in a home late Thursday morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were assisting with an eviction at a home near the intersection of County Road 8 and U.S. Highway 43 when the resident decided to barricade himself in the home.

No other information was immediately available.