JROTC day at Redstone Arsenal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - Redstone Arsenal hosted nearly 900 high school students from across multiple states for a JROTC event. Teams from different high schools competed in intellectual and physical competitions.

One of those being a drill competition that highlights what they learn throughout their year. Students had hands-on learning with helicopters, missile launchers, the FBI, bomb technicians and more to promote Arsenal programs and activities and encourage students to participate in the U.S. military and government.

"The event itself is not the best thing about it. The best thing about it is the tools they learn to prep to come here and the interaction with positive role models that are at the high schools. The cadre that are uniformed that teach them about setting goals, making milestones, achieving them," says organizer Joseph Vongs.

Vongs says what these junior ROTC cadets learn through the program will be building blocks to set them up for future success whether they continue in uniform or not.

Jagger Thurmond is in the JROTC program at Hazel Green High School. He says its really cool to have the opportunity to learn about the arsenal during JROTC Day.

"You get to meet other JROTCs from other schools and you get to learn a lot about the program that you're in and what it means to be a part of JROTC," says Thurmond.

Thurmond says his favorite part of the day is competing in the PT portion. "I love competing as a team and trying to win. PT is scored based off the time that you complete the obstacle course in."

Title 10 of the U.S. Code declares that "the purpose of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment."