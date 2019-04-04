Huntsville Police spot suspect in Hays Nature Preserve search

Posted 2:10 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, April 4, 2019

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have spotted the suspect in the Hays Nature Preserve search and they have a woman in custody.

Hampton Cove Elementary and Middle have been put under secure perimeter as a precaution while the search for the suspect continues.

[Previous story]

Huntsville Police Department is looking for 37-year-old Chevy Swinford. They believe he is on the run with another female in Hays Nature Preserve.

The search began after Huntsville Police received a call from a third party at approximately 8:30 p.m. regarding a domestic situation occurring at the Exxon Mobile off of Highway 431.

Police were unable to locate anyone until just after 10:00 p.m., when they received a second call that Swinford was armed and in a yellow Mustang in Hays Nature Preserve.

Police have found the car and a woman with the car, but they are currently searching the area for the Swinford and possibly another female with him.

 

 

