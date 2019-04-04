Huntsville Police confirm suspect is in custody following search at Hays Nature Preserve

37-year-old Chevy Swinford

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm that 37-year-old Chevey Swinford is in custody following the overnight search at Hays Nature Preserve.

The search began after Huntsville Police received a call from a third party at approximately 8:30 p.m. regarding a domestic situation occurring at the Exxon Mobile off of Highway 431.

Police say Swinford was taken into custody around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

His female companion was also taken into custody, according to officials.

Hampton Cove Elementary and Middle and Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary were put under secure perimeter as a precaution while they searched for Swinford.

