Huntsville Police are Searching for Suspect in Hays Nature Preserve

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department is looking for 37 year old Chevy Swinford. They believe he is on foot with another female in Hays Nature Preserve.

The search began after Huntsville Police received a call from a third party at approximately 8:30 pm regarding a domestic situation occurring at the Exxon Mobile off of highway 431.

Police were unable to locate anyone until just after 10pm, when they received a second call that Swinford was armed and in a yellow mustang in Hays Nature Preserve.

Police have found the car and a woman with the car but they are currently searching the area for the Swinford and possibly another female with him.