Food temperature issues and dirty equipment found in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County

Fiesta Mexicana

600 S Jefferson St, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 79

Violations:

The inspector found cheese, lettuce and tomatoes were held at improper temperatures

Beans and rice were held at the wrong temperature in the walk-in cooler

The ice machine needed cleaning

Dairy Queen

1289 US Hwy 72 W, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 84

Violations:

Fountain drink nozzles were found not clean

An employee with artificial nails was not wearing gloves.

A food service employee reported agreement not provided

Morgan County

Clean Plate Recommendation

Bojangles

2324 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 99

For four years, Bojangles on 6th Avenue has served the people of Decatur with warmth and flavorful comfort food. Customers tell us they love to go there regularly.

Back in the kitchen, it's synchronized hustle and bustle. The smell of bacon, chicken, and biscuits mingle in the air while the team prepares all day breakfast along with savory lunch options.

The chicken -- marinated for hours in Cajun spices is fried to crispy perfection for a bite of spicy crunch. And from dough to fluffy goodness, the biscuits are made fresh around the clock.

Some of their best sellers include the Cajun filet biscuit, the bacon egg and cheese biscuit, and their seasoned fries. If you're craving something sweet, you can grab a cinnamon or Bo-Berry biscuit to go!