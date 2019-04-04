Dueling lottery bills to go before Alabama lawmakers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on dueling lottery proposals.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee is holding a public hearing Thursday morning on separate lottery bills.

State Sen. Jim McClendon is proposing to start a state lottery and also allow video lottery terminals at state dog tracks. A separate proposal by Republican Greg Albritton would establish a state lottery but limit the games to paper tickets.

Alabama is now one of only a few states without a lottery, and voters would have to approve the creation of a lottery. Voters in 1999 rejected a state lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

