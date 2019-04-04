Company recalls frozen beef patties shipped to schools across the country

A company recalled frozen beef patties that shipped to schools nationwide “due to possible foreign matter contamination,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Advance Pierre Foods, Inc., announced that more than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties have been potentially contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically soft purple plastic.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled product:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAME-BROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The patties were produced on November 30, 2018.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service stated that the problem was discovered after the firm received two complaints.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101