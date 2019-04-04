Authorities confirm Hillsboro man died in dump truck crash in Cullman County

Posted 8:24 pm, April 4, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a Hillsboro man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Timothy Dennis Blasingame, 45, was driving a dump truck that left the road and struck a utility pole at 7 a.m. on Hwy 157.

Troopers said that Blasingame may not have been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened eight miles northwest of Cullman and remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.