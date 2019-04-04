× Authorities confirm Hillsboro man died in dump truck crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a Hillsboro man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Timothy Dennis Blasingame, 45, was driving a dump truck that left the road and struck a utility pole at 7 a.m. on Hwy 157.

Troopers said that Blasingame may not have been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened eight miles northwest of Cullman and remains under investigation.