× Albertville workplace brawl sends 2 to hospital

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A workplace argument turned nasty and sent two people to the hospital, police said Thursday.

The argument at Southern Parallel Forest Products on Industrial Boulevard Wednesday turned into a full-on fight that left one man with stab wounds and another badly beaten with a broken jaw, according to the Albertville Police Department.

The argument started over a cut air hose, police said, and escalated when Alex Wheeler, 24, threw a large bolt and struck Charles Meade, 52, in the face. Wheeler and Jason Smith, 39, then attacked Meade, who police said pulled a knife and began slashing at the two men.

Police said they arrived to find Wheeler lying in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and then airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Meade was also taken to Huntsville Hospital with facial injuries and a possible broken jaw. Both men were still recovering at the hospital Thursday afternoon, police said.

Smith, who was not injured in the fight, was arrested on warrants and was being held in the Albertville City Jail on a second-degree assault charge.

Police said they’re still investigating and expect to file more charges in the case.