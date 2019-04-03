× Verizon Wireless introduces first smartphone plan designed for children

Verizon is working to give parents peace of mind with parental controls built into a plan made for children. The nation’s biggest wireless carrier calls the plan “Just Kids.”

The plan launches tomorrow, April 4, 2019.

Just Kids is part of Verizon’s mix and match plan. The add-on feature allows parents to control what kids watch and set screen time limits. Parents can even turn off wi-fi.

This plan allows unlimited talk and text for 20 contacts pre-approved by the parents. Verizon’s website also says Safety Mode comes automatically enables on the phone with Just Kids.

“At Verizon, we take pride in being a true partner to parents by providing them with products and services designed to meet their needs in an ever-evolving and often confusing technology landscape,” said Angie Klein, vice president of marketing at Verizon said in a statement on the company’s website. “With Just Kids, we’re leading the way on growing up with tech, providing parents with plan options and features that give them the peace of mind they need for safe and responsible phone usage.”

Just Kids can be as low as $5 more per month, when enrolled in Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees. To get Just Kids, at least one line on the account needs to be on Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited or Above Unlimited.