United Way of Madison County to recognize volunteers during appreciation week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The United Way of Madison County wouldn't be able to help as many people as they do if it weren't for the kind hearts of their many volunteers. That's why leaders at the organization want to take some time to thank them for all their hard work.

Starting March 8, the United Way of Madison County will celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week. Community Impact Director Cathy Miller says all of the work volunteers have done is estimated to be worth over $100,000. During the week, everyone from board members to occasional volunteers will be honored.

If you're interested in getting involved, visit the Volunteer Center of Madison County's website. Multiple organizations and non-profits list their needs from volunteers. Many opportunities are available for anyone to volunteer, no matter what age you are.