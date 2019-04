× One person dead in Marshall County wreck

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – One person was dead after a vehicle ended up in a creek off Horton Road Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said first responders to the scene around 2:30 p.m. found the vehicle and one person dead when they got on the scene. Douglas police, Albertville Fire and Rescue and Alabama State Troopers all responded.

The person’s name wasn’t released.

State troopers are investigating the wreck.