Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates milestone with a giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday is going to be a lot sweeter.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating the opening of its 300th bakery and they want to thank its guests for helping them reach this milestone.

For 300 seconds on Tuesday, April 9th, the bakery is giving away Confetti Bundtlets starting at 3:00 p.m. local time.

The limit is one per person and there is no need to download a coupon or get a special code ahead of time.

Find the nearest bakery here.

Participating bakeries will be giving away up to 300 Confetti Bundtlets for 300 seconds.