Math student nominates Falkville High School’s Samantha Riddle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County, Ala. - It is not a puzzle that this teacher was nominated.

Meet Samantha Riddle, she is the 10th-grade math teacher at Falkville High School. The Principal claims she makes a huge impact on what happens at the school.

"We have a lot of great things going on here and Miss Riddle is a prime example of what we have going on here at Falkville." said Principal Dennis Morris.

The faculty says her teaching ways really stands out.

"It`s the excitement out of the students in the classroom. There is always something going on. There is always some kind of movement activity and a really engaged classroom. The student that sent it in is the prime example of the kind of girl she is." said Morris.

Miss Riddle understands the challenge math brings and wants to help her students however she can.

"Nine times out of ten it`s not going to be their favorite class or their favorite thing to do and I just want them to know that somebody believes in them and they can do anything they want to do," said Riddle.

One of her prize students, Emily, nominated her for the Tools For Teachers Award.

"She is one of my favorites by far special students and just her class, in general, I love them with all my heart," said Riddle.

Miss Riddle's students say she takes the pressure off when it comes to math and she loves her students.

Emily has big plans and the credit goes to her beloved math teacher.

"I am looking into engineering especially chemical engineering, my brother wants to be an industrial engineer and might start a firm together," said Emily.

It's safe to say the future is bright for this family.

Congratulations, Samantha Riddle!

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.

SPONSORED BY: NAECU