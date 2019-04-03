× LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Officer William Darby’s Immunity Hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville police officer charged with murder is in a Madison County courtroom for an immunity hearing Wednesday morning.

Officer William Darby wants a judge to rule that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 49-year-old Jeffery Parker in April 2018. Police say Parker called 911 saying he was suicidal.

Unlike most criminal court proceedings, the defense has the burden of proof in Wednesday’s hearing. But the defense also isn’t required to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Darby’s attorney’s need to convince a judge — there is no jury — that there is a greater than a 50 percent chance he acted in self-defense.

WHNT News 19 investigative reporters Chelsea Brentzel and Brian Lawson are inside the courtroom giving a minute-by-minute update on the proceedings.